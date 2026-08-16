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Pulitzer Prize Winner Nicholas Kristof on Authoritarianism, Journalism, & America's Path Forward | History of the Present

The New York Times columnist tells us why some protests get crushed — and how movements can succeed.
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Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nicholas Kristof joins Brian Daitzman of The Intellectualist for a wide-ranging conversation on the evolving role of media in a polarized landscape on this week’s edition of History of the Present.

Drawing from decades covering global human rights crises and authoritarian regimes, Kristof discussed current American political tensions under Trump within the broader history of democratic backsliding and fascist movements.

They also dove into the press’s responsibility during moments of institutional crisis, drawing from Kristof’s experience as a longtime New York Times columnist. They talk about the challenges of modern foreign reporting—particularly regarding China—and why holding power accountable requires both sharp investigative skepticism and an unwavering focus on ordinary human lives.

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