The Seven Mountain Mandate | Unholy Ground

The Christian nationalists running our government have recently issued a report on Christian liberty (as they refer to it). It’s over 200 pages long and, of course, Andra Watkins has read every word of it.

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She says that it’s a blueprint for turning the wall separating church and state into a bridge. Under the guidelines set forth, Christian extremists will not only get to decide what you believe, but any doubt that you express will be interpreted as terrorism.