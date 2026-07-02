When Fascism Comes to Your Town | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Veteran Kristofer Goldsmith

Frank Figliuzzi welcomed Kristofer Goldsmith, journalist, podcast host, and combat veteran. Goldsmith has pivoted from fighting in Iraq to targeting extremism at home, investigating multiple far-right and neo-Nazi groups.

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“Fewer Americans today, are proud to be American than ever before,” he notes and it’s not hard to see why. Trump is slashing veterans benefits with the ironically named the “Take Care of America's Veterans Act,” segregating the military, and taking qualified people out of roles they have earned based on gender and race. Not to mention the fact that Trump is starting ego-fueled wars the American people oppose.