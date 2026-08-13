Nevada's Game Plan for the November Elections with Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

The 2026 midterms are shaping up to be a fight over who controls our elections in 2028. Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar joins Frank to explain how his state is preparing for potential interference from the Trump administration. From federal agents at polling places to attempts to seize ballots and voting machines, the threats are serious. But Aguilar makes it clear that states aren’t waiting around for Washington to protect democracy.

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Despite Nevada strengthening their election infrastructure, the threats don’t just start or stop on Election Day. Trump’s push for the SAVE Act, voter intimidation, and the possibility of the federal government challenging election results on claims of voter fraud are all seruious threats to democracy.