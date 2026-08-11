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Dems Aren't Divided | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE

But racism and bigotry are alive and well in Republican politics.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath

In the aftermath of Michigan’s Democratic primary, U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is facing heavy racially motivated attacks from Republicans, highlighting broader concerns about Islamophobia in American politics.

And while we see racism and bigotry continue to infect elections, Democratic division has also become a concern, with some wondering could it weaken the coalition the party needs to reach and engage a larger audience, particularly among working-class, Black, and rural voters.

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Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath reflect on these challenges and discuss potential solutions to counter the right’s emotionally driven and divisive approach to political advertising today on Lincoln Square.

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Democrats Should Stop Freaking Out About Third Way

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