A Presidency for Profit | It's The End! ... of the Week with Max Burns & Brian Karem

Problems continue to mount in the Trump administration. Controversies involving Pete Hegseth and Jeanine Pirro raise broader concerns about the administration’s relationship with facts, accountability, and government institutions.

Weak economic numbers, declining approval ratings, and concerns over affordability have also fueled growing dissatisfaction among some Republican and MAGA voters.

Join Max Burns and journalist Brian Karem as they break down the craziest and most frustrating stories coming out of Washington and examine what they could mean for the administration and the country.

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