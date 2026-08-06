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Can Turbulent Times Lead to Lasting Change? | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss & Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress

What's the cleanup look like post-Trump?
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Steven Beschloss and Center for American Progress
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Times are tough. There’s no question about it. A $400 emergency expense could set a family back for months, an economic reality for many Americans.

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Some saw Donald Trump’s message in 2024 and decided to take a chance, thinking things would be better. But they’re learning the hard way that this strongman’s message was lies and his own policies are setting them back.

And in this persistent pain, progressive candidates are breaking through with a message, calling out the continued status quo with a plan for something better.

Neera Tanden, President of the Center For American Progress and former advisor to President Joe Biden, joined Steven Beschloss for this edition of Six Questions to explore the idea of moments like this can inspire bold change for the future.

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