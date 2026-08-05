Trump's Neverending War | Anchor Watch

Bookmark this post. We’re months into this war of choice, and retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones has been right the entire time.

This week, Trump has threatened to bomb Iran — and backed down — at least five times. It’s obviously a pattern that’s worn old with our allies and adversaries alike. Nobody takes him seriously anymore. His administration is claiming that talks with Iran are making great progress.

Iran says no such talks exist.

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And while there is reporting that Qatari-led negotiations with Iran are actually working, there’s not much evidence that the United States is playing a role in any of them. In other words, the rest of the world is struggling to clean up our mess.

Bobby called this months ago. Whatever the current state of negotiations — or non-negotiations — the fact remains that Iran is ready and willing to endure the financial and human toll of this war, and we are not. This was a war of choice for the United States, and it will likely be remembered as one of the most catastrophic, if not THE most catastrophic, military failures in the history of civilization.

Combined with the domestic blunders, the economic incoherence, and Trump’s attacks on media, elections, and the rule of law, we could be witnessing the rapid, unprecedented fall of an empire.

Bobby lays it bare in this episode.

We want to hear from you! Post your thoughts in the comments. Bobby literally reads all of them.

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