If Countries Around the World Can Stand Up to Their Leaders, We Can, Too | It's The Democracy, Stupid

Around the globe, we’ve watched the lengths authoritarian leaders have gone through to maintain their power, from suppressing votes to quashing free speech. But what happens when the leader of the U.S. idolizes these dictatorships — and he seems to be telegraphing he’ll resort to similar methods to avoid accountability and remain in power?

Steven Cash, Executive Editor with The Steady State and a foreign policy and national security expert, joined Edwin Eisendrath on It’s The Democracy, Stupid to talk about how Trump has weaponized every aspect of the government to target political enemies. But there is hope: the millions of people who continue to stand up against his draconian policies.

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Articles America Has No President Edwin Eisendrath · Jul 30 Edwin Eisendrath is the former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Alderman who hosts It’s The Democracy Stupid on Lincoln Square and a weekly radio show on WCPT820AM/ Heartland Signal. Subscribe to his Substack. Read full story

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