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If Countries Around the World Can Stand Up to Their Leaders, We Can, Too | It's The Democracy, Stupid

Our nation has faced bleak times in its short history. We can get through this, too.
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
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Edwin Eisendrath and The Steady State

Around the globe, we’ve watched the lengths authoritarian leaders have gone through to maintain their power, from suppressing votes to quashing free speech. But what happens when the leader of the U.S. idolizes these dictatorships — and he seems to be telegraphing he’ll resort to similar methods to avoid accountability and remain in power?

Steven Cash, Executive Editor with The Steady State and a foreign policy and national security expert, joined Edwin Eisendrath on It’s The Democracy, Stupid to talk about how Trump has weaponized every aspect of the government to target political enemies. But there is hope: the millions of people who continue to stand up against his draconian policies.

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America Has No President

Edwin Eisendrath
·
Jul 30
America Has No President

Edwin Eisendrath is the former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Alderman who hosts It’s The Democracy Stupid on Lincoln Square and a weekly radio show on WCPT820AM/ Heartland Signal. Subscribe to his Substack.

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