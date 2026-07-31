The Story of Nolan Wells & Why Ignoring American History Dooms Us to Repeat It | The Tim & April Show with Malynda Hale

Over the July Fourth weekend, tragedy struck a Mississippi family when their 18-year-old son, Nolan Wells, drowned in what they were told was an accident. The case has garnered national headlines as suspicions of foul play have been alleged and authorities don’t seem to be offering any clear evidence of what happened.

Tim Whitaker and Malynda Hale, Executive Director with The New Evangelicals, dive into the frustrating Nolan Wells case, exploring what is currently known and the many unanswered questions that still remain.

They also look at headlines related to climate change, Donald Trump’s declining approval ratings, and the growing influence of politics within evangelical Christianity.

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Join them as they examine polling that shows many Gen Z adults are becoming less interested in churches they see as heavily influenced by politics.