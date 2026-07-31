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Aaron Rupar on Minneapolis, Six Months Later | History of the Present

Plus: The evolution of covering Trump a decade later.
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Lincoln Square, The Intellectualist, and Aaron Rupar

During Donald Trump’s second term, the fight over federal power and civil liberties have been front and center. His ICE goons haven’t just targeted criminals, as Trump promised on the campaign trail, but they’ve gone after migrants and citizens alike. And earlier this year, we saw the deadly results of the ICE surge in Minnesota.

Journalist Aaron Rupar, a Minneapolis native who writes Public Notice on Substack and pulls the endless amounts of political clips you’ve likely seen across social media, sat down with Brian Daitzman of The Intellectualist. Aaron reflected on Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis and the continued impact on local communities a half-year later.

Articles

What I Saw at the ICE Out for Good Protests this Weekend

Susan J. Demas
·
Jan 12
What I Saw at the ICE Out for Good Protests this Weekend

The No Kings rallies last year were joyous, boisterous events that drew millions across the country. Over the weekend, there were more somber and resolute protests that cropped up just days after ICE killed mother and poet Renee Good in Minneapolis…

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In this episode of History of the Present, they examine the operation’s effects on the city’s economy, community trauma, and the broader questions it raises about government authority and immigration policy.

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