Aaron Rupar on Minneapolis, Six Months Later | History of the Present

During Donald Trump’s second term, the fight over federal power and civil liberties have been front and center. His ICE goons haven’t just targeted criminals, as Trump promised on the campaign trail, but they’ve gone after migrants and citizens alike. And earlier this year, we saw the deadly results of the ICE surge in Minnesota.

Journalist Aaron Rupar, a Minneapolis native who writes Public Notice on Substack and pulls the endless amounts of political clips you’ve likely seen across social media, sat down with Brian Daitzman of The Intellectualist. Aaron reflected on Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis and the continued impact on local communities a half-year later.

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In this episode of History of the Present, they examine the operation’s effects on the city’s economy, community trauma, and the broader questions it raises about government authority and immigration policy.

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