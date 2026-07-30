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Michigan's Must-Watch Primary: What You Need to Know | First Draft with Susan Demas & Michigan Advance's Jon King

Progressives are hoping that next week's primary will decide the Democratic Party's future.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Jon King's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Jon King

Michigan’s U.S. Senate primary between Democrats Abdul El-Sayed and Congresswoman is about more than picking a nominee. The real fight is over the party’s future. But winning on Aug. 4 means nothing if the coalition falls apart by November. And Michigan has seen this movie before — most recently in 2024 when Donald Trump won the state.

Susan J. Demas and John King, editor of Michigan Advance, cut through the campaign buzz surrounding Michigan’s Senate primary, arguing that social media buzz and endorsements only go so far. Voter turnout decides elections, not vibes.

This primary is just the first step in the long road to getting our country back. But it remains to be seen if Democrats emerge united or fractured.

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