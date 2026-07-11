Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susanna J. Sturgis's avatar
Susanna J. Sturgis
1h

Do *voters* see it as "a battle between the establishment vs. insurgency"? Or is that mostly the way pundits frame it? As a Massachusetts voter, I supported Elizabeth Warren when she ran the first time, and I've supported her ever since -- though I was very disappointed when she endorsed Graham Platner right out of the gate. I'm neither "establishment" -- though I was for several years an officer in my local Democratic group, I'm usually unenrolled in any party -- nor "insurgent," which these days seems to overlap heavily with "Sanders supporter" (which I most definitely am not). I do count myself among those who wasn't wild about Biden but voted for Biden-Harris in the 2020 election, who actively supported the Harris-Walz ticket in 2024, and who was totally disgusted by how the advent of Trump II caught upper-level congressional Democrats completely unawares.

If I were in Michigan, I probably would have been backing Abdul el-Sayed in the primary because I listened regularly to his "America Dissected" podcast and think scientific expertise is valuable in Congress. I'd definitely be backing him against Haley Stevens. Other things being equal, I'll generally vote for the woman, but in this case they aren't equal at all.

Reply
Share
Mombeka's avatar
Mombeka
2h

I ❤️Elizabeth Warren too and I am still crying.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture