Trump Bombs at the White House Correspondents' Dinner | The Weekly Assignment with Pete Dominick

With the Pentagon reporting that America is running low on missiles, Donald Trump decided to lighten the heavy load for taxpayers and deliver bomb after bomb, on stage, at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner.

Political commentator and seasoned comedian Pete Dominick joins Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout to break down Trump’s painfully awkward performance. Every good comedian knows how to recover from a bad joke — everyone except Trump. Unable to laugh at himself, he resorted to tired insults, blatant attacks on transgender people, and jokes about serving a fourth term.

But, the jokes reveal something much bigger than bad comedic timing. The inability to accept responsibility is the same narcissism that has defined his political career: every failure belongs to someone else, every criticism is a conspiracy theory, and every perceived slight demands retaliation. If it wasn’t already clear who Trump is — he’s spelling it out for you.

Share

Articles The Reality TV Administration Susan J. Demas · Jul 25 Reality TV has always produced far more rejects than stars. For every winner, there are thousands of fame-hungry people who never made it to air. Then there’s the rest of the cast who got a few weeks of screen time, maybe said something memorable in a confessional booth, and then watched the cameras move on without them. Read full story

Susan closed the episode with the weekly assignment: call your senators and urge them to vote NO on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). It’s time we send the White House a message and deny them the blank check they want to keep fighting their unjust war.

Give to Lincoln Square