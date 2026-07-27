Stuart Stevens on an Old Friend Who's Become a Trump Loyalist

Stuart Stevens talks about about discovering that Matthew “Yoshi” Taylor — an editor he hired for GOP campaigns back in the 2000s, including Romney’s 2012 presidential bid — is now doing creative work for Trump, including controversial Smithsonian and monument projects.

Stuart recalls Yoshi once saving his life during a medical emergency in Albania. And he’s stunned by the transformation as a Trump propagandist, comparing it to watching a friend self-destruct.

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Many Republicans, like Stuart, chose to leave the GOP and fight against what it’s become under Trump. He closes with a direct, sorrowful appeal: Yoshi could still walk away and “get back to trying to be a decent human being.”

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