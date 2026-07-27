Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Stuart Stevens on an Old Friend Who's Become a Trump Loyalist

Artist and filmmaker Matthew Taylor was recently profiled in the New York Times for his work for Trump. Stuart Stevens talks about yet another friend who's gone to the dark side.
Stuart Stevens's avatar
Stuart Stevens

Stuart Stevens talks about about discovering that Matthew “Yoshi” Taylor — an editor he hired for GOP campaigns back in the 2000s, including Romney’s 2012 presidential bid — is now doing creative work for Trump, including controversial Smithsonian and monument projects.

Stuart recalls Yoshi once saving his life during a medical emergency in Albania. And he’s stunned by the transformation as a Trump propagandist, comparing it to watching a friend self-destruct.

Share

Articles

The New York Times Profiled Trump’s New Artist. I Knew Him Before He Sold Out.

Stuart Stevens
·
10:02 AM
The New York Times Profiled Trump’s New Artist. I Knew Him Before He Sold Out.

New York Times journalist Zachary Small recently wrote an article with the headline, The Artist and Filmmaker Helping Trump Reshape Washington. The subject was Matthew Taylor, a conceptual artist and filmmaker who worked for my political media firm for over a decade. Back then, we knew him as “Yoshi.”

Read full story

Many Republicans, like Stuart, chose to leave the GOP and fight against what it’s become under Trump. He closes with a direct, sorrowful appeal: Yoshi could still walk away and “get back to trying to be a decent human being.”

Give to Lincoln Square

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture