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Bruce Hatchell's avatar
Bruce Hatchell
1h

Thank you Stuart. Fascinating story really but so sad at the same time. How does evil twist and turn people? Still trying to figure this out. So appreciate your articles always.

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LuVoss
1h

Thank you, Mr. Stevens. Wonderful article exposing, yet again, the phenomenon of how people we thought we knew aren't who we believed them to be. Among the many shocking realizations handed to us by MAGA, this has been the one that continues to dismay and confound me. Thank you for sharing your brave letter and standing always in your truth.

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