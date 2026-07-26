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Hegseth's & Vance's Very Rough Week | It's the End! ... of the Week with Max Burns & SiriusXM's Michelangelo Signorile

As the Iran war escalates, everyone's jobs are on the line for the reality show president.
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Michelangelo Signorile, Max Burns, and Lincoln Square

After months of Trump claiming the Iran war was over, this week cemented that we will be in this for the long haul. And as the Trump Administration continues to dig deeper and deeper into this quagmire, someone needs to take the blame. Enter one Pete Hegseth, who was grilled more during a Senate Appropriations Committee than a burger at a summer barbecue.

Max Burns welcomes Michelangelo Signorile, SiriusXM Progress host and writer of The Signorile Report on Substack, to It’s the End! … of the Week to pick apart the Hegseth hearing, as well as our new forever war with Iran.

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And does JD Vance have a chance in 2028? Check out It’s the End! … of the Week to find out what Max and Michelangelo think, right here on Lincoln Square.

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