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Dr. Vin Gupta on How Trump Is Politicizing Health | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

The administration vowed to Make America Healthy Again ... but it's not going great.
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Frank Figliuzzi
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The cyclospora outbreak isn’t just about contaminated lettuce. MSNBC health analyst Dr. Vin Gupta joins Frank Figliuzzi to explain how it exposes the bigger issue: a public health system that has been gutted. From the Taylor Farms controversy to cuts in food safety surveillance, it’s clear that politics are getting in the way of public health while RFK Jr. is in charge of federal policy.

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But that’s only the beginning. Gupta connects the outbreak to rising measles cases, weakened vaccine oversight, and even military readiness under the Trump administration.

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