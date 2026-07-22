Trump's Iran War Is Back On | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones & Win Without War's Sam Ratner

Pete Hegseth testified in front of Congress on Tuesday, July 21, in an attempt to justify a funding boost for his Department of “War.” When pressed about the failure of the war in Iran, he hedged and repeated his and Trump’s claim that we have already won and, well, blamed Biden.

In fact, he was lying. Or, perhaps, he doesn’t really understand what winning actually entails. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed. American troops have been lost in the last few days. Our weapon cache is depleted. As retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones says, Iran holds all of the cards, and there are only two options for breaking the current status of this war: An American surrender or an American invasion.

Bobby predicted we’d be here way back in April. Take a look:

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On this episode of Anchor Watch, Bobby welcomed Samuel Ratner, an analyst, writer, and editor focused on civil wars, statebuilding, southern Africa, and progressive U.S. foreign policy. He serves as Policy Director at Win Without War and is a contributing editor at Zitamar News, where he covers southeast African security issues.

Sam’s expertise is global, but Iran is currently front and center in his focus. Watch and let us know what you think is going to happen in this war.

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