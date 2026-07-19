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The Tariffs Failed, but Trump's Still Griftin' | It's the End! ... of the Week with Max Burns & Susan J. Demas

What's becoming more unpopular — Donald Trump or AI?
Max Burns's avatar
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Max Burns and Susan J. Demas
Jul 19, 2026

This week, Max Burns and Susan J. Demas tackle a stacked news cycle, beginning with growing scrutiny surrounding ICE after another fatal shooting by an agent with a reported history of violence. Incidents like this are a direct consequence of Trump’s rhetoric and negligence when it comes to replacing experts with loyalists.

They also touched on Republican infighting over the SAVE America Act, growing backlash against AI (take that Rizzbot!), Trump’s tariff policies, and new reports on the president's financial dealings.

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The air quality is terrible and no one can do anything outside, but you can be sure of one thing — It’s the End! … of the Week, right here on Lincoln Square.

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