You Cannot Follow Jesus and Support ICE. Full Stop. | Tim & April Show

ICE has faced longstanding criticism over allegations of excessive force, controversial deaths during enforcement operations, and a lack of transparency leading to lack of accountability. There was a bit of a lull after the widespread backlash to killings in Minneapolis this winter, but now border patrol agents have had a very bloody summer.

On the latest edition of The Tim & April Show, Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy examine two recent fatal ICE shootings in Texas and Maine, discussing discrepancies between witness accounts and official government statements, as well as the absence of body camera footage.

How are Trump supporters reconciling their Christian faith with support for ICE? Join the discussion as they examine concerns about excessive force, due process, and the treatment of nonviolent immigrants under the Trump administration.

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