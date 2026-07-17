Frank Figliuzzi | Post Prime-Time Address Analysis

Trump stood up on Thursday night and spoke to the American people. His message: When I lose, the system must be rigged.

He claimed that China accessed over 200 million voter files in 2020 to carry out the largest compromise of American elections in history. These allegations were debunked in the 2021 intelligence assessment, but Trump made the claim, nonetheless.

Trump went further. He said the “deep state” essentially worked in tandem with the Chinese to cover up their meddling from him and prior presidents. He said officials were now coming forward, admitting what happened. He talked a lot about burn bags.

He said that the Biden FBI worked to cover up massive fraud in Michigan, but that his FBI was working diligently to uncover the facts. He didn’t mention that Biden’s FBI and his FBI consist, for the most part, of the same people.

He said 278,000 non-citizens and dead people registered to vote.

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I could go on. But as Frank Figliuzzi makes very clear in this post-speech analysis, while most of the speech was focused on Trump’s grievances and hurt feelings about the past, the real point of it was to lay the groundwork for what comes next with the midterms. Trump is betting big on the SAVE America Act, but if it fails, he won’t stop.

Trump sees a potential blue wave on the horizon, and he’ll do whatever it takes to stop it.

Watch Frank’s analysis and let us know what you’re doing to push back.

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