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The Not-So-Secret Republican Strategy to Take Over Your Life | Unholy Ground

Yes, they have a plan. And they think you don't know about it.
Andra Watkins's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Andra Watkins and Sam Osterhout
Jul 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Joel Webbon has a strategy for white Christian nationalist politicians: don't tell your voters your ultimate plan. They're not ready.

Why would they be? The ultimate plan includes arresting pastors who tolerate the LGBTQ community and eliminating the right to vote for everyone but white Christian men. I could go on.

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The thing is, they have a strategy for making all of this come to pass, and they are very patient. Here’s the playbook:

Webbon’s advice to would-be white Christian nationalist candidates: don’t campaign on the real policies you want to enact. They want total control over all aspects of your life.

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