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Former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves Talks Taking on Putin | History of the Present

How do you stand up to a brutal dictator like Putin (and why can't Trump)? And what's the path forward for NATO?
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Lincoln Square and The Intellectualist
Jul 13, 2026

Brian Daitzman welcomes Thomas Hendrik Ilves, former president of Estonia. During his time as president, Ilves confronted Putin while working to make Estonia internationally recognized as one of the world’s most digitally advanced democracies. This experience makes him an expert on Russia, NATO, and international security.

Dating back to the Cold War, The United States has done everything to regulate the type of arms rival nations posses. With Trump stating that Iran having ballistic missiles is “OK” the approach to arms control has seemingly changed. This can’t sit right with NATO as most of Europe is within striking distance of an Iranian ballistic missile. This can only increase the tensions Trump has created with NATO, compounding on our lackluster financial contributions and isolationism, not to mention Trump’s strange relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

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Despite these growing tensions and threats to our national security, Ilves is optimistic about the path Europe is on, not only from a security standpoint, but politically, as well.

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