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Doug Wilson Reveals the Christian Nationalist War on Women | The Tim & April Show

Women don't need that pesky 19th Amendment, amirite?
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April Ajoy, Tim Whitaker, The New Evangelicals, and Lincoln Square
Jul 10, 2026

Join Tim Whitaker, founder of The New Evangelicals, and April Ajoy for The Tim & April Show as they discuss faith, politics, and the connection (sometimes separation) between the two.

In a recent NPR interview, pastor Doug Wilson shared his views on a litany of topics, most notably gay marriage. Through this interview, the hateful doctrine of Christian nationalism reveals itself. At the same time, Tim and April discuss how many Christian nationalists believe they’re acting with love even when their actions are causing harm. In this episode, the pair discuss Wilson’s agenda for women, Christian nationalism, and staying rooted in faith while not allowing it to become an excuse to hate others.

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