Doug Wilson Reveals the Christian Nationalist War on Women | The Tim & April Show

Join Tim Whitaker, founder of The New Evangelicals, and April Ajoy for The Tim & April Show as they discuss faith, politics, and the connection (sometimes separation) between the two.

In a recent NPR interview, pastor Doug Wilson shared his views on a litany of topics, most notably gay marriage. Through this interview, the hateful doctrine of Christian nationalism reveals itself. At the same time, Tim and April discuss how many Christian nationalists believe they’re acting with love even when their actions are causing harm. In this episode, the pair discuss Wilson’s agenda for women, Christian nationalism, and staying rooted in faith while not allowing it to become an excuse to hate others.

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Watch this episode, and don’t forget to watch The Tim & April Show every Thursday at 12 pm ET on Lincoln Square!

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