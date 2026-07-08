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Trump & His Special Travel Toilet Take NATO | Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, & Stuart Stevens on The Strategy Session

And how do Democrats solve a problem like Graham Platner?
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Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens, and Joe Trippi
Jul 08, 2026
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The midterms are getting weird and it’s only early July. Graham Platner has lost all support among Democrats. Mitch McConnell is, perhaps, not even alive. And instead of campaigning in his tight Texas Senate race, Ken Paxton is philandering in London over the Fourth of July weekend.

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And then there’s Donald Trump, waddling into a global summit with his own personal toilet.

Articles

Trump's Long, Hot, Wet, Dumb Weekend

Rick Wilson
·
10:39 AM
Trump's Long, Hot, Wet, Dumb Weekend

The headline sounds like a bad 1980s movie, but in a sense, that’s a perfect summary of the absurd, dumb weekend Trump executed in place of an actual celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of this great nation.

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