Trump & His Special Travel Toilet Take NATO | Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, & Stuart Stevens on The Strategy Session

The midterms are getting weird and it’s only early July. Graham Platner has lost all support among Democrats. Mitch McConnell is, perhaps, not even alive. And instead of campaigning in his tight Texas Senate race, Ken Paxton is philandering in London over the Fourth of July weekend.
And then there’s Donald Trump, waddling into a global summit with his own personal toilet.
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