It's The Corruption, Stupid | Charlie Sykes Joins The Frank Figliuzzi Show

With Donald Trump, calamity and corruption are around every corner. And on the 250th anniversary weekend of the United States, there was no shortage of both.

After repeated warnings from experts of heat and storms — weather events we learned sent dozens to the hospital — Donald Trump went forward with his July Fourth celebration anyway. Yet, for something so once in a lifetime brought to you by someone who endlessly boasts about being a showman, it really was a complete dud.

Last week, we learned more of the open corruption of his administration, with reports showing that he’s made over $2 billion since returning to office last year, much of it coming from crypto. And corruption comes in many sizes, as we also learned that he and aides worked behind the scenes to reverse a red card call on U.S. soccer star Folarian Balogun — someone who benefitted from birthright citizenship — so he could play in this evenings U.S. vs. Belgium match.

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Veteran journalist Charlie Sykes, who writes To The Contrary on Substack, joined Frank Figliuzzi to go through some of these headlines and to offer a message to those running against Trump and MAGA this November — rally against the corruption of this administration.

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