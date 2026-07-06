Something's Happening in Iowa | On the Ground with Joe Trippi & Reporter Laura Belin

The energy in Iowa is palpable. That’s why Joe Trippi made another trip back to this once-reliable red state where Democrats are feeling cautiously optimistic. They’re targeting open races for governor and U.S. Senate — and are putting up big challenges to entrenched incumbents in several congressional seats.

Joe welcomes one of the most insider of insiders in the Iowa political scene, Laura Belin, who he last talked to in the spring. Find out what’s changed.

Need a little hope (and a dose of reality)? Watch this.

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