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Something's Happening in Iowa | On the Ground with Joe Trippi & Reporter Laura Belin

The midterms just got interesting in a reliably red state.
Joe Trippi's avatar
Laura Belin's avatar
Joe Trippi and Laura Belin
Jul 06, 2026

The energy in Iowa is palpable. That’s why Joe Trippi made another trip back to this once-reliable red state where Democrats are feeling cautiously optimistic. They’re targeting open races for governor and U.S. Senate — and are putting up big challenges to entrenched incumbents in several congressional seats.

Joe welcomes one of the most insider of insiders in the Iowa political scene, Laura Belin, who he last talked to in the spring. Find out what’s changed.

Need a little hope (and a dose of reality)? Watch this.

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On the Ground with Joe Trippi

Is Rob Sand Iowa's Next Governor? | On the Ground with Joe Trippi

Lincoln Square
·
Mar 23
Is Rob Sand Iowa's Next Governor? | On the Ground with Joe Trippi

In 2018, after helping uncover and prosecute the Hot Lotto fraud scheme — the biggest lottery-rigging case in U.S. history, Rob Sand ran for Iowa state auditor. He unseated the Republican incumbent and becoming one of the very few Democrats to hold that office in the last century in a state that’s rapidly turned red.

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