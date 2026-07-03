Make Fairs Great Again | The Tim & April Show

The right, and especially the Christian right, has coopted words like patriotism, patriot, and even America. As we head into the Fourth of July weekend — our 250th — it’s important not to forget that words actually matter. Fundamentalists and MAGA don’t get to own these words or these concepts.

Tim and April break down why that matters and look at Trump’s Fair flop. It’s an embarrassing event and easy to poke fun at, but it’s also indicative of the grift, corruption, and failures of this administration.

They talk through all that and, of course, throw in some Weird Christian Shit at the end.

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Seen any weird Christian shit in your own community? Let’s hear about it.

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