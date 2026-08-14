ICE Detentions Are a Money Grab | The Revolution with Michael Fanone & Maya May

On this edition of The Revolution, Michael Fanone and Maya May take on the growing power of ICE, from the agency’s use of force to the disturbing expansion of its detention system. With immigration enforcement becoming increasingly militarized, we’re constantly faced with the violent consequences.

Power Malu and Candice Braun, Co-Directors of ROCC NYC, join the show to share how they’re fighting back. Helping immigrant youth navigate detention, find mentors, and get the support they need are just some of the many ways ROCC NYC is making a difference.

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