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Trump's House of Cards in Iran | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

We're living in his house of cards, and the wind just picked up.
Bobby Jones's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Sean Bertollo's avatar
Bobby Jones, Sam Osterhout, and Sean Bertollo

We are five-and-a-half months into a five-day war, and there is no end in sight. Earlier this week, Trump (again) claimed that the United States is in control of the Strait of Hormuz, and yet negotiations continue in an effort to get the Iranians to open it back up.

The incoherence, the chaos, the failure to plan strategically. It’s signature Trump. But bad policy like tariffs can be rescinded. Fired experts can be reengaged and rehired. Even social safety nets can be rebuilt after being gutted.

But our global credibility, the respect and goodwill we earned over decades of American soft power, is another thing altogether.

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Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones believes the Age of America is coming to an abrupt end. We don’t know what comes next. It could lead to massive instability across the planet, or … to something else.

But what? Watch this episode of Anchor Watch for more of Bobby’s insights.

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