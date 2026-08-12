Progressives' Message Is Resonating. Why Are Centrists Freaking Out? | The Strategy Session

It’s been a week since one of the most-anticipated primaries in the country happened, but the fun hasn’t ended in Michigan. That’s right, after Abdul El-Sayed won the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, some centrist Democrats are in freakout mode, with Third Way vowing to take on the Democratic Socialists of America as we head into November.

Democratic strategists Max Burns, Joel Payne, and Joe Trippi shine a light on the rise of left-wing candidates and why they’re resonating with people across the country. The answer is pretty simple: they’re delivering a message to voters about things like affordability.

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And it’s not just the so-called scary socialist candidates doing so either. More conventional candidates in Iowa, Texas, and other unsuspecting places seem to be connecting as well with the same messaging.