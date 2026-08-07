Scott MacFarlane: Fighting Back Against Misinformation | It's the Democracy, Stupid

Veteran journalist Scott MacFarlane of MeidasTouch Network sits down with Edwin Eisendrath to take on the biggest threat facing American democracy: The erosion of the truth.

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As Trump continues to attack journalism and misinformation floods every corner of public life, democracy can’t survive if facts become optional. In this new political climate, independent journalism stands as one of the last lines of defense against authoritarianism.

Articles Stop Letting Trump Write Your Headlines Susan J. Demas · Aug 5 Almost every day, Donald Trump unleashes a blitzkrieg of lies. And almost every day, members of the beltway press give him the benefit of the doubt simply because he occupies the Oval Office. We’ve been watching his routine for a decade, and yet somehow, the corporate media still has no idea how to cover him — or any of the other pathological liars in power. Read full story

But it doesn’t just stop with media. As more and more of the public denies the hard truth of January 6 and our political leaders choose Trump over the people they were elected to serve, the guardrails of democracy continue to erode. Democracy is lost piece by piece, not all at once.

But as long as there are people who demand the truth and are willing to defend it, democracy will always survive.

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