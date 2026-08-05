Are Dems in Disarray? | The Hill's Amie Parnes Joins First Draft with Susan Demas

Following Tuesday’s primary elections, especially in Missouri and Michigan, it’s clear that the ideological rift in the Democratic Party isn’t getting resolved anytime soon. After progressives scored big victories in New York and Colorado, they had a more mixed result this week, with former Congresswoman Cori Bush failing to take back her seat and Abdul El-Sayed winning a narrow victory in the Michigan U.S. Senate primary.

Susan J. Demas and Amie Parnes, senior political correspondent at The Hill, examine the party’s ongoing questions about identity, electability, and strategy as Democrats look ahead to the 2026 midterm elections and the 2028 presidential race.

Join the conversation for an in-depth discussion on the growing influencer primary and the rise of outsider candidates who are challenging traditional campaign playbooks.

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