Qasim Rashid on Billionaires Destroying America | The Revolution with Michael Fanone & Maya May

Wealth inequality is a huge problem right now. Think about this: nearly half a million Arizonans have been kicked off SNAP — despite being eligible. Many of them are struggling to put together a single meal each day for their families.

This is the same country that minted the world’s first trillionaire earlier this year, and where billionaires have suggested that Americans’ vote share should be dependent on income level (retirees would lose the right to vote).

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And yet Republicans are screaming about (checks notes) the trans community, and they’re blaming immigrants for your problems.

As more progressive candidates, like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, win their primaries, the heat from the Republicans is turning up, and they’re adding a new boogieman to the roster: Marxist-Leninist Socialists (or something like that).

Maya May and Michael Fanone welcome Qasim Rashid, Esq. to talk about the recent victories for progressive candidates in primaries and the state of the Democratic Party.