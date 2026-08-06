Trump Should Be Careful What He Wishes for. It Could Lead to Discovery. | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Jill Wine-Banks

Jill Wine-Banks, former General Counsel of the Army and prosecutor during the Watergate scandal, joins Frank to warn us of the consequences that come when the people who are supposed to uphold the law start serving political powers instead.

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Todd Blanche and Epstein show that Republicans aren’t just overlooking moral red flags — they’re actively dismantling the systems that keep our government in check. Wine-Banks draws on her Watergate experience and points how Trump faces much less opposition than Nixon ever had.

Moving to the Pentagon, it’s no secret Pete Hegseth’s leadership has been awful. Firing military lawyers, dismissing women and minorities, and pursuing reckless military operations that are getting Americans killed is doing incredible damage to our nations infrastructure and institutions. Hollowing out the systems that protect both national security and democracy due to “DEI” only serves to make our country less safe.

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Through the noise, we must remember that accountability only works when people are willing to enforce. It doesn’t happen on its own and it’s up to us to make sure our leaders are willing to uphold the truth and keep power in check.