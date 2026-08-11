Trump's Making Student Loan Debt Great Again | The Weekly Assignment with Randi Weingarten

Trump’s cuts to education funding and student loan programs have led to fewer opportunities for students, particularly working-class and first-generation college students.

Sam Osterhout and Susan J. Demas are joined by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten to discuss how the Trump administration’s policies are contributing to a growing financial crisis for students and families.

They also discuss the use of AI in classrooms and concerns about it replacing genuine teacher interaction, which plays an important role in developing critical thinking skills.

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But as higher education becomes more expensive and less personal, it’s time for real solutions. Watch this episode of The Weekly Assignment for a discussion of education issues that impact millions of Americans, but often don’t break through the headlines.

And it’s wildfire season. Our Weekly Assignment is contacting our members of Congress to say NO to Trump’s cuts to the U.S. Forest Service.

Contact your members here