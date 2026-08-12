What Just Happened in Wisconsin? | First Draft with Rachel Bitecofer

Following some critical Midwest elections on Tuesday, Susan J. Demas sits down with Rachel Bitecofer, a former professor and pollster who now writes The Cycle on Substack, to break down some of the most important (and funniest) primaries of this cycle.

Starting with the funniest, Mike Lindell, better known as the My Pillow Guy, lost the Minnesota GOP gubernatorial primary, despite an endorsement from President Donald Trump himself. As if that wasn’t embarrassing enough, he now claims the election was stolen from him and refuses to concede — citing “voting irregularities” (where have we heard that before)?

Rachel and Susan also talk about Francesca Hong’s surprising loss in the Wisconsin Democratic primary to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. Hong, a DSA member, was heavily favored in polling. So what does this mean for the DSA’s rise in the Democratic Party and for polling accuracy as we head into November?

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And stay til the end to hear Rachel’s take on Jon Ossoff — who she calls Sen. McHottie — on this special post-primary edition of First Draft.

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