Is Rob Sand Iowa's Next Governor? | On the Ground with Joe Trippi

In 2018, after helping uncover and prosecute the Hot Lotto fraud scheme — the biggest lottery-rigging case in U.S. history, Rob Sand ran for Iowa state auditor. He unseated the Republican incumbent and becoming one of the very few Democrats to hold that office in the last century in a state that’s rapidly turned red.

and was reelected in 2022 by a razor‑thin margin and ended up as the only Democrat holding statewide office in Iowa.

Now he's running for governor, and he's hit the ground running. Joe Trippi joined him on the ground in Iowa to talk about the campaign and the future of the Hawkeye State, where Dems are feeling bullish about the upcoming midterms.