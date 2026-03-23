Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square
On the Ground with Joe Trippi
Is Iowa a Bellwether for Democrats? | SERIES PREMIERE: On the Ground with Joe Trippi
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Is Iowa a Bellwether for Democrats? | SERIES PREMIERE: On the Ground with Joe Trippi

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Lincoln Square
Mar 23, 2026

In this premiere episode, Joe speaks with Laura Belin, one of the most essential Iowa-based political reporters on Earth. She’s been called “probably the hardest-working — and perhaps the best — political reporter in the state” and “one of the best investigative reporters in the state.” If you want to know anything about the current state of politics in the Hawkeye State, Laura is your go-to.

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