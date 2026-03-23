Is Iowa a Bellwether for Democrats? | SERIES PREMIERE: On the Ground with Joe Trippi

On the Ground with Joe Trippi

Legendary Democratic strategist Joe Trippi has worked Iowa for decades as a campaigner, but now he's going back to cover the races from the outside. On the Ground with Joe Trippi takes you directly to the races that are going to make headlines in November, the ones that could make or break the Democrats' chances to take back the House and, God help us, the Senate.

Legendary Democratic strategist Joe Trippi has worked Iowa for decades as a campaigner, but now he's going back to cover the races from the outside. On the Ground with Joe Trippi takes you directly to the races that are going to make headlines in November, the ones that could make or break the Democrats' chances to take back the House and, God help us, the Senate.