In this premiere episode, Joe speaks with Laura Belin, one of the most essential Iowa-based political reporters on Earth. She’s been called “probably the hardest-working — and perhaps the best — political reporter in the state” and “one of the best investigative reporters in the state.” If you want to know anything about the current state of politics in the Hawkeye State, Laura is your go-to.
Is Iowa a Bellwether for Democrats? | SERIES PREMIERE: On the Ground with Joe Trippi
Mar 23, 2026
On the Ground with Joe Trippi
Legendary Democratic strategist Joe Trippi has worked Iowa for decades as a campaigner, but now he's going back to cover the races from the outside. On the Ground with Joe Trippi takes you directly to the races that are going to make headlines in November, the ones that could make or break the Democrats' chances to take back the House and, God help us, the Senate.Legendary Democratic strategist Joe Trippi has worked Iowa for decades as a campaigner, but now he's going back to cover the races from the outside. On the Ground with Joe Trippi takes you directly to the races that are going to make headlines in November, the ones that could make or break the Democrats' chances to take back the House and, God help us, the Senate.
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