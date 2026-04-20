Rural America Has Been Decimated. Can Dems Break Through? | On the Ground with Joe Trippi & Iowa U.S. Senate Hopeful Josh Turek

Few non-Iowans know Iowa the way Joe Trippi does. He’s worked on campaigns there for decades. For this show, Joe comes to us from the historic Hotel Fort Des Moines, where many presidential campaigns have gathered on the night of the Iowa caucuses.

He was joined by a rising star in the Democratic Party, state Rep. Josh Turek, who’s running for the open U.S. Senate seat. A Democrat hasn’t represented the Hawkeye State in the upper chamber since U.S. Senator Tom Harkin retired in 2015. But with GOP U.S. Senator Joni Ernst declining to run for another term, Democrats see their chance to make a comeback.