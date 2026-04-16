Are Trump's Tariffs Turning Farmers Against Him? | On the Ground with Joe Trippi & U.S. Senate Hopeful Zach Wahls

In 2011, a then-19-year-old Zach Wahls stood before the Iowa House Judiciary Committee during a debate over marriage equality. Wahls, who has two mothers, proudly spoke up to fight back against the attacks on LGBTQ+ families.

Now, at 34, Wahls is a Democratic Iowa State Senator and is running to represent the Hawkeye State in the U.S. Senate. He joined Joe Trippi for another installment of On The Ground to talk about his campaign .

“Electability is about the future. It’s about a vision for the future of our state that a majority of Iowans want to vote for. And I believe that I’m the strongest candidate. We’re proving that we can do it. We’re leading in the polls. We’re raising the most money, more support from actual Iowa donors than any of the other candidates who are in currently or have been in the race.”