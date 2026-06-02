Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square
On the Ground with Joe Trippi
Deep in the Heart of Texas Politics | On the Ground with Joe Trippi & Gilberto Ocañas
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Deep in the Heart of Texas Politics | On the Ground with Joe Trippi & Gilberto Ocañas

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Lincoln Square
Jun 02, 2026

It’s all new episode of On the Ground with Joe Trippi, and this time Joe’s on the ground in Texas, where all eyes are watching the U.S. Senate race between Ken Paxton and James Talarico.

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