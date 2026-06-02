It’s all new episode of On the Ground with Joe Trippi, and this time Joe’s on the ground in Texas, where all eyes are watching the U.S. Senate race between Ken Paxton and James Talarico.
Deep in the Heart of Texas Politics | On the Ground with Joe Trippi & Gilberto Ocañas
Jun 02, 2026
On the Ground with Joe Trippi
Legendary Democratic strategist Joe Trippi has worked Iowa for decades as a campaigner, but now he's going back to cover the races from the outside. On the Ground with Joe Trippi takes you directly to the races that are going to make headlines in November, the ones that could make or break the Democrats' chances to take back the House and, God help us, the Senate.Legendary Democratic strategist Joe Trippi has worked Iowa for decades as a campaigner, but now he's going back to cover the races from the outside. On the Ground with Joe Trippi takes you directly to the races that are going to make headlines in November, the ones that could make or break the Democrats' chances to take back the House and, God help us, the Senate.
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