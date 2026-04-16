“A year ago, nobody would have thought that the Democrats would be in the position that they’re in now. It’s a reach to say that they are within striking distance of the majority, but they’re in a better position than they were,” Tom Beaumont, national politics writer with The Associated Press, tells Joe Trippi on this latest edition of On The Ground with Joe Trippi.
Can Dems Really Retake the Senate? | On the Ground with Joe Trippi with AP Reporter Tom Beaumont
Apr 16, 2026
On the Ground with Joe Trippi
Legendary Democratic strategist Joe Trippi has worked Iowa for decades as a campaigner, but now he's going back to cover the races from the outside. On the Ground with Joe Trippi takes you directly to the races that are going to make headlines in November, the ones that could make or break the Democrats' chances to take back the House and, God help us, the Senate.Legendary Democratic strategist Joe Trippi has worked Iowa for decades as a campaigner, but now he's going back to cover the races from the outside. On the Ground with Joe Trippi takes you directly to the races that are going to make headlines in November, the ones that could make or break the Democrats' chances to take back the House and, God help us, the Senate.
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