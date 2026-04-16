Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square
On the Ground with Joe Trippi
Can Dems Really Retake the Senate? | On the Ground with Joe Trippi with AP Reporter Tom Beaumont
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Can Dems Really Retake the Senate? | On the Ground with Joe Trippi with AP Reporter Tom Beaumont

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Lincoln Square
Apr 16, 2026

“A year ago, nobody would have thought that the Democrats would be in the position that they’re in now. It’s a reach to say that they are within striking distance of the majority, but they’re in a better position than they were,” Tom Beaumont, national politics writer with The Associated Press, tells Joe Trippi on this latest edition of On The Ground with Joe Trippi.

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