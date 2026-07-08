The Media & American Power | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones & Susan Demas

The media has a role to play in our Democracy, but also in service to our national security. While Pete Hegseth continues to stall, lie, and refuse to answer questions about the on-again-off-again Iran War, our media isn’t pressing as hard as it ought to. The first step towards accountability is forcing the administration to answer questions.

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That’s not happening.

This matters, and it matters deeply, especially as Trump has renewed the attacks on Iran, shortly before this episode of Anchor Watch went live.

Bobby welcomed Susan J. Demas to talk about the media’s role in our politics, in national security, and in the battle to hold power to account.

She was among the few who spoke out against Graham Platner early on. Bobby’s organization, Veterans for Responsible Leadership, has now rescinded its endorsement of Platner. This is how to speak up and stand up.

There’s a lot going on. Bobby and Susan get into it. Let us know what you think in the comments.

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