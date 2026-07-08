Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Media & American Power | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones & Susan Demas

"We cannot bomb our way to a diplomatic solution."
Bobby Jones's avatar
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Bobby Jones and Susan J. Demas
Jul 08, 2026

The media has a role to play in our Democracy, but also in service to our national security. While Pete Hegseth continues to stall, lie, and refuse to answer questions about the on-again-off-again Iran War, our media isn’t pressing as hard as it ought to. The first step towards accountability is forcing the administration to answer questions.

Share

That’s not happening.

This matters, and it matters deeply, especially as Trump has renewed the attacks on Iran, shortly before this episode of Anchor Watch went live.

Bobby welcomed Susan J. Demas to talk about the media’s role in our politics, in national security, and in the battle to hold power to account.

She was among the few who spoke out against Graham Platner early on. Bobby’s organization, Veterans for Responsible Leadership, has now rescinded its endorsement of Platner. This is how to speak up and stand up.

Articles

Democrats Just Failed Their Biggest Character Test

Susan J. Demas
·
Jun 13
Democrats Just Failed Their Biggest Character Test

I want to talk to the Hillary Clinton voters. The Kamala Harris voters. The wine moms. The women who flooded into politics after 2016, knocking on doors, making calls, showing up and doing the work because they believed the Democratic Party was actually different.

Read full story

There’s a lot going on. Bobby and Susan get into it. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Join Lincoln Square's campaign

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture