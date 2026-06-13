I want to talk to the Hillary Clinton voters. The Kamala Harris voters. The wine moms. The women who flooded into politics after 2016, knocking on doors, making calls, showing up and doing the work because they believed the Democratic Party was actually different.

We were right about everything.

We said it mattered that two dozen women accused Donald Trump of being a sexual predator. We said a court of law siding with E. Jean Carroll against him mattered. We said it mattered that his name was all over the Epstein files. We said Roe was on the chopping block and they’d eventually come for Obergefell. We said the Voting Rights Act would be gutted, that the environment would be torched, that billionaires would buy elections without any guardrails. We said character counts — not just in Republicans we oppose, but in Democrats we support.

The far left told us both sides were the same. They sneered that Hillary’s voice was disqualifying, and so was Kamala’s laugh. They called us HR ladies. They told us to sit down and pass the torch to those who passed their purity tests.

And last Tuesday in Maine, they told us to shut up and take it one more time.

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Maine Democrats chose Graham Platner as their Senate nominee.

And let’s be very clear about what they chose: a candidate whose ex-girlfriend told The New York Times that he regularly grabbed her hard enough to leave marks, yanked her from a taxi by the wrist, and once twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom, and held the door closed so she couldn’t leave. A candidate with a chest tattoo linked to a Nazi SS unit — the Totenkopf, the Death’s Head, used by the SS units that guarded concentration camps — who claims he got it drunk in Croatia in 2007 and had no idea what it meant, a claim his ex-girlfriend directly contradicts. A candidate with a history of Reddit posts about rape that he had to apologize for.

Platner won with nearly 75% of the vote. It wasn’t close.

The New York Times spoke to three of Platner’s former romantic partners, who described volatile and “toxic” relationships, claiming he demeaned women, became physically threatening, and was repeatedly unfaithful. His own former political director, Genevieve McDonald, resigned over his controversies and wrote a Washington Post op-ed days before the primary arguing he “shouldn’t be a U.S. senator.”

Democratic voters knew all of this. They chose him anyway.

And the left-wing ecosystem that made him — Bernie Sanders, who endorsed him and called him “an excellent candidate” after the Nazi tattoo story broke, Elizabeth Warren, who called him “the real deal” while glossing over that same tattoo, the online progressive army that made him feel like a cool insurgent — got exactly what they wanted.

But for survivors like me, it was a gut punch.

I’ve been covering Democratic politics for 25 years, and I’ve watched this pattern play out with depressing regularity. The far left doesn’t actually care about women’s issues. They care about power. That’s why it’s so easy for them to abandon abortion rights, even as Republicans and courts wage war on the last vestiges of reproductive health care post-Dobbs, and have the nerve to lecture us that it’s smart politics.

They didn’t care when Democratic primary voters, especially Black voters in the South, rejected Bernie Sanders in 2016 and 2020. Rather than reckon with why the Democratic base kept saying no to his message, they did exactly what MAGA does: they said it was rigged. The DNC stole it. The system is corrupt. The logic of grievance is the same whether it’s coming from Burlington or Mar-a-Lago.

And now they’ve nominated a man with abuse allegations and a Nazi tattoo because he made them feel like they were fighting the establishment. In reality, they’re propping up the same rot that gave us Donald Trump.

In 2020, Democrats passed a critical test. Mike Bloomberg tried to buy the Democratic presidential primary — a billionaire ex-Republican with his own history of condescending, demeaning behavior toward women, who expected us to set aside our principles because he was supposedly the best person to beat Trump. We said no.

Maine just failed that test.

Governor Janet Mills ran ads featuring women responding to Platner’s Reddit comments about rape, and spotlighting his tattoo. It didn’t matter. Voters knew. They chose him anyway. And the people who told them to look past it tell us we must support him, that beating Susan Collins is worth it, that the Senate majority is on the line.

Maybe. Collins could lose, regardless — a recent UMass Lowell poll had Platner leading her 48-43% among likely voters before the primary. Maine voters may have simply had enough of her after years of siding with Trump. But this is bigger than one Senate seat.

This is about what we’re willing to say is acceptable in the party that’s supposed to be fighting for women’s rights. When we nominate someone whose ex-girlfriend says left marks on her shoulders and held her trapped in a room — and he didn’t dispute making threatening comments about rape — to be the standardbearer for that fight, we don’t just lose moral authority. We tell every woman in the country what we actually think of them.

We told them: shut up and take it. We need the seat.

Here’s what I know about the far left that pushed Platner across the finish line. In 2028, when Democrats have a presidential nominee they don’t find sufficiently pure — whether it’s Gavin Newsom or AOC or anyone else — these same people won’t show up.

They’ll find reasons to stay home, or worse. We’re already seeing the emergence of the red-brown alliance, with left-wing darlings musing that Tucker Carlson makes some good points about Israel and foreign policy, as antisemitism gets rebranded as brave heterodox thinking.

You can already see the architecture being built. The post-Trump era isn’t going to be a clean return to normalcy. It’s going to be a period where elements of the far left and far right unite over shared misogyny and antisemitism, and dress it up as something principled.

We’ve been warning about this for years. We were right about Roe. We were right about attacks on LGBTQ equality. We were right about the Voting Rights Act. We’re right about this, too.

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The Democratic Party has a character problem. Too many have convinced themselves that our politics are clean because our enemies are worse. They’re not. A party that tells women their safety, rights, and dignity are negotiable — that abusive behavior is forgivable if the politics are right — is not the resistance. It’s the same old story with better Instagram reels.

Every Democrat on the ballot in November will have to answer for this. And in 2028, when we’re trying to rebuild after Trump and we need the coalition that showed up in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024 — the women who knocked on doors because they believed the party stood for something — we’re going to have to reckon with what we asked them to swallow in Maine.

Character counts. It counted when Trump had two dozen accusers. It counted when Trump was in the Epstein files. It counts now.

We said all this before. We were right then. We’re right now.