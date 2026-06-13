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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
29m

Thank you for the article, Susan. I like Graham Platner because he owned up to his past as a soldier. I believe he is the better candidate than Senator Collins since , I lived in Maine. Her campaign took 150 thousand dollars from a drug company. She claimed she would return the money and never did. Her husband is a lobbyist. He ran her campaign. I believe she is too old and ill to be a Senator anymore.

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Sonia Koplowicz's avatar
Sonia Koplowicz
12m

I really struggle with this one. I believe the women. Full stop, I do. Mr. Platner has owned up to his past. I don't live in Maine nor do I live in his home so I have no idea if he is truly remorseful and seeking treatment for his past indiscretions and actions against the women in his life. If he is any kind of man, he is taking a really hard look at himself and facing the work he has to do to show his family, his wife, his friends and his constituents that he is fully accountable and is working hard to change.

In all situations like this...there is always a BUT!! Susan Collins has to go. Full stop! The orange asshat has to go and to do that, Democrats must win the Senate back. Mr. Platner has the best chance Maine has to make this happen. Although I don't like his past and am on the fence about the authenticity of his remorse, if I was a Maine voter, I would have voted to put him in the race to send Collins home.

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