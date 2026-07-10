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How Can Democrats Still Win Maine? | Swing Left's Yasmin Radjy Joins The Revolution

It's time for politicians to listen to what voters are saying.
Maya May's avatar
Michael Fanone's avatar
Maya May and Michael Fanone
Jul 10, 2026
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As the general election approaches, Democrats face new challenges after Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner has suspended his campaign after a string of scandals, including a rape allegation.

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Yasmeen Raji, Executive Director of Swing Left, discusses her organization's focus on meaningful voter conversations and supporting the candidate best positioned to defeat Senator Susan Collins.

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