How Can Democrats Still Win Maine? | Swing Left's Yasmin Radjy Joins The Revolution

As the general election approaches, Democrats face new challenges after Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner has suspended his campaign after a string of scandals, including a rape allegation.
Yasmeen Raji, Executive Director of Swing Left, discusses her organization's focus on meaningful voter conversations and supporting the candidate best positioned to defeat Senator Susan Collins.
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