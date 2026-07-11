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'Democrats! Time to Double Down!' | That Trippi Show

Don't panic, Dems. Even though you want to.
Joe Trippi's avatar
Alex Shashlo's avatar
Joe Trippi and Alex Shashlo
Jul 11, 2026
∙ Paid

How did Graham Platner even make it this far? Turns out a powerful message can carry you a long way ...

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What do Maine Democrats do next? The bigger choice in front of Democrats in Maine, Michigan, or elsewhere: Take the safe choice or the anti-establishment one? How is Joe feeling about the Senate overall?

What are the impacts of the two big SCOTUS decisions on our elections this year? And Joe weighs in on the record turnover in Congress (yes, it's a good thing!)

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