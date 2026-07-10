It's Tight, but Things Are Looking Good for Dems in November | Rick & Andrew Wilson go Behind the Numbers

Trump’s numbers are still underwater, Democrats are gaining ground in key governor’s and Senate races, and even deep-red states are suddenly looking a lot more competitive.

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This week on Behind the Numbers, Rick and Andrew Wilson break down the latest polling and explain what it all means for the Congressional battle as Republicans search for a new message.

Plus, Rick and Andrew examine why immigration is no longer the GOP’s winning issue, what Democrats should watch in Ohio, Georgia, and Michigan, and whether Trump’s collapsing approval ratings could reshape the 2026 midterms.

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