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Trump Makes Lindsay Graham's Death about Himself | The Weekly Assignment

A recording from Lincoln Square's live video
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout
Jul 13, 2026

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham’s passing raises renewed questions about how dramatically his views of Donald Trump changed over the past decade.

Surprising no one, Donald Trump takes this moment to celebrate his powers of persuasion in making Graham his strongest defender. And you know what would honor Graham best? Passing the SAVE America Act of course, which just happens to be Trump’s No. 1 priority and would break the filibuster.

But since Republicans don’t seem to be able to do the traditional things to win elections — passing legislation people like, telling people you care about affordability, etc. — Trump wants to help them with legislation making it harder to vote. Genius.

Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout discuss whether it’s possible to separate a person’s work or ideas from who they are, and how today’s media often places greater emphasis on controversy than substance.

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They also discuss the state of the gerontocracy in both parties on this edition of The Weekly Assignment.

And your weekly assignment? Call your Senator and tell them to vote NO on Todd Blanche for Attorney General. The guy behind the Epstein coverup should be nowhere near the Department of Justice.

Contact your Senator here

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